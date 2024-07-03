FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH reduced its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,602,698,000 after purchasing an additional 28,263,426 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,530,696,000 after purchasing an additional 243,305 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $1,580,776,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,474,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,490,000 after purchasing an additional 162,691 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 30.7% during the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,846,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $819,814,000 after purchasing an additional 433,317 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ stock opened at $486.98 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $342.35 and a 12-month high of $487.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $456.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $437.32.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

