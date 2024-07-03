Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 52,131 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 47.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,131 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of MongoDB worth $21,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in MongoDB by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at $310,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at $478,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,371,000 after acquiring an additional 13,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $730,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,154,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,496,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 4,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,654,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 35,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,597,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $730,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,154,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,496,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,900 shares of company stock valued at $8,269,852 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDB. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $295.00 price target (down previously from $410.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of MongoDB from $480.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.30.

MongoDB Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $259.88 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $300.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $363.71. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.74 and a 1-year high of $509.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $450.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.44 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.50% and a negative return on equity of 14.88%. As a group, analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

