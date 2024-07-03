Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 209 Shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.31% of National Presto Industries worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in National Presto Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Presto Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries during the 4th quarter worth $1,009,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in National Presto Industries by 7,928.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 23,784 shares in the last quarter. 58.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of National Presto Industries stock opened at $71.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.85 million, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.58. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.24 and a fifty-two week high of $86.08.

National Presto Industries ( NYSE:NPK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $76.65 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded National Presto Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

National Presto Industries, Inc provides housewares and small appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; vacuum sealers; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric knife sharpeners; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

