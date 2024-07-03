Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 50,391 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 62.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,391 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $82.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.48. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.16 and a 12-month high of $84.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 26.77%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on SFM shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.25.

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 5,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total transaction of $387,894.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,718.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kim Coffin sold 1,322 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $99,216.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 5,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total value of $387,894.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,718.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,433 shares of company stock valued at $4,522,865 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

