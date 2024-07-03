Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 7,806 Shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,806 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 881,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,616,000 after purchasing an additional 142,853 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 127,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 30,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 9,848 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund stock opened at $12.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.02 and its 200-day moving average is $12.01. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.59 and a 12 month high of $12.29.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.0515 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

