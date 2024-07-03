Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Invests $42.11 Million in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 410,315 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,106,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.45% of BWX Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 77.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 10.2% during the first quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $94.25 on Wednesday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.91 and a 52-week high of $107.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.04.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $603.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.92 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.57% and a net margin of 10.00%. BWX Technologies’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.66%.

BWXT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on BWX Technologies from $82.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. BTIG Research started coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BWX Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.33.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

