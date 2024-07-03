Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 24,346 Shares of DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 488,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,346 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 9.12% of DallasNews worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in DallasNews by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.19% of the company’s stock.

DallasNews Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DALN opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.70. DallasNews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.44 and a fifty-two week high of $5.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.95.

DallasNews Company Profile

DallasNews ( NASDAQ:DALN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. DallasNews had a negative return on equity of 140.52% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $31.10 million for the quarter.

DallasNews Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and sells newspapers in Texas. The company operates The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; dallasnews.com a digital platform; The News, a metropolitan newspaper; and Al Dia, an online Spanish-language newspapers. It also offers digital advertising and marketing services, such as strategic marketing services, consulting, branding, paid media strategy and management, creative services, search optimization, direct mail, and sale of promotional materials, as well as provides multi-channel marketing solutions through subscription sales of the company's cloud-based software.

