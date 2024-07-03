Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,445 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $179.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, June 21st. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Hershey from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Hershey from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.67.

Hershey Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of HSY stock opened at $184.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $194.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.36. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $178.82 and a fifty-two week high of $251.73.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.33. Hershey had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 18.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.54, for a total transaction of $306,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,614,615.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $859,950. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Articles

