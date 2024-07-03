Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Free Report) by 58.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 160,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 228,755 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYI. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 196,026 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 22,849 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,437 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.01% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Stock Performance

Shares of MYI opened at $11.15 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $11.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.25.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0555 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

