Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $2.29 Million Stock Position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,753 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 292,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 80.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 171,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 76,264 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 114,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

CPRX stock opened at $15.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.38. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.55 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.71.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $98.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.24 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $1,292,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,478.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $1,292,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,478.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Daly sold 17,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $276,648.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,824 shares in the company, valued at $3,750,139.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,197 shares of company stock valued at $2,169,560. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CPRX shares. TheStreet raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

