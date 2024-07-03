AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. West Coast Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.9% in the first quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 24,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $199.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Argus upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.89.

NYSE:AVB opened at $204.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $197.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.00. The stock has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $160.45 and a one year high of $208.45.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $712.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.61 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 34.05%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 101.19%.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

