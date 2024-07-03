Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes Position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 136,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in O-I Glass by 24,311.1% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 1,538.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on OI. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down from $21.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.56.

O-I Glass Stock Down 1.4 %

O-I Glass stock opened at $10.57 on Wednesday. O-I Glass, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $23.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.02.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O-I Glass Company Profile

(Free Report)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.