Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 963 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 77.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in NVR in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVR in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in NVR by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in NVR in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in NVR during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at NVR
In other news, Director David A. Preiser sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,586.21, for a total transaction of $3,793,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,813,104.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Preiser sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,586.21, for a total transaction of $3,793,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,813,104.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,600 shares of company stock worth $12,233,609 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
NVR Stock Down 0.3 %
NVR stock opened at $7,460.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7,579.80 and its 200-day moving average is $7,493.91. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5,210.49 and a fifty-two week high of $8,211.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 3.97.
NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $103.97 by $12.44. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. NVR had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 38.54%. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $99.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 493.93 earnings per share for the current year.
NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
NVR Profile
NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.
