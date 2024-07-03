Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 50,172 Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Free Report) by 77.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,172 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust during the third quarter worth $167,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 212,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 615,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,148,000 after purchasing an additional 275,559 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 624,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,297,000 after purchasing an additional 34,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 17.2% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BSTZ opened at $20.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.00 and a 200-day moving average of $18.29. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $20.54.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2131 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the science and technology sectors.

