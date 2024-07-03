Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Free Report) by 358.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,598 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.45% of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. 38.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VGM stock opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $10.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average of $9.83.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0646 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

