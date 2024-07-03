Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Cuts Stock Position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lessened its holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 90,780 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.92% of GATX worth $43,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GATX in the 1st quarter valued at $339,000. Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new stake in GATX during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in GATX during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in GATX during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in GATX by 155.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

GATX Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE GATX opened at $132.72 on Wednesday. GATX Co. has a one year low of $97.21 and a one year high of $141.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.96.

GATX Announces Dividend

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $379.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.80 million. GATX had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at GATX

In other GATX news, EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 9,000 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.37, for a total value of $1,254,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,373 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,055.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.37, for a total value of $1,254,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,373 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,055.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert Zmudka sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.66, for a total transaction of $670,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,472.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,800 shares of company stock worth $2,056,678 over the last ninety days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of GATX from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

About GATX

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

