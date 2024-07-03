Annapolis Financial Services LLC Sells 297 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,941,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,127,754,000 after acquiring an additional 201,441 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,421,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,151,997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,603,090 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,516,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,062,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,478 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $6,016,878,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,338,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,629,757,000 after acquiring an additional 695,502 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:JPM opened at $208.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $135.19 and a one year high of $208.86. The company has a market cap of $599.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 250,565 shares of company stock worth $46,962,717. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on JPM. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.10.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.