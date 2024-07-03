Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Sells 95 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.9% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $6,016,878,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $1,017,893,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,421,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,151,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603,090 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,516,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,062,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,478 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3,836.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,518,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total value of $4,167,374.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,860.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,355,358.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total value of $4,167,374.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,484 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,860.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,565 shares of company stock valued at $46,962,717 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $208.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $197.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $135.19 and a 12 month high of $208.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

