Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Gap Up to $91.80

Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $91.80, but opened at $95.30. Amedisys shares last traded at $95.19, with a volume of 106,336 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMED has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Amedisys from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Amedisys in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com raised Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, William Blair cut Amedisys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Amedisys Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -151.15, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.46.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $571.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.38 million. Amedisys had a positive return on equity of 12.85% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amedisys

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMED. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 134.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 780 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

