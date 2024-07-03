TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Shares Gap Up to $66.68

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $66.68, but opened at $68.53. TotalEnergies shares last traded at $68.61, with a volume of 114,002 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on TTE. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.75.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $162.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.53 and a 200-day moving average of $68.34.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $56.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.64 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 9.52%. Equities analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TotalEnergies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in TotalEnergies by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 53,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 17,658 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its position in TotalEnergies by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 52,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 12,072 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in TotalEnergies by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 38,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 18,699 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its position in TotalEnergies by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 219,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,117,000 after purchasing an additional 80,681 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in TotalEnergies by 1,409.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 29,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 27,125 shares during the period. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TotalEnergies

(Get Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.