GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL) Shares Down 6.2%

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $65.01 and last traded at $65.21. 3,920,281 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 14,545,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.55.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the third quarter worth $391,000. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Socha Financial Group LLC bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the fourth quarter worth $732,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 567.6% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period.

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

