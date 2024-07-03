Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 2,184,221 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the previous session’s volume of 7,250,369 shares.The stock last traded at $46.93 and had previously closed at $48.50.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMF. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $175,000. Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth $641,000. XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth $5,988,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth $421,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

About Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

