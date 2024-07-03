Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 209,636 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 603,840 shares.The stock last traded at $23.46 and had previously closed at $23.80.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.30. The company has a market cap of $777.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DBA. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 3.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 119,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the third quarter worth $1,308,000. Passaic Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Passaic Partners LLC now owns 292,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,058,000 after acquiring an additional 21,766 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 23,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the fourth quarter worth $980,000.

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

