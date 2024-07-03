MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKD – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 25,672 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 77,926 shares.The stock last traded at $20.82 and had previously closed at $21.55.
The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00 and a beta of -3.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.73.
The MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (BNKD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks three times the inverse of the performance of an equal-weighted index of US large banks. BNKD was launched on Apr 5, 2019 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
