Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Trading 5.5% Higher

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.38 and last traded at $13.35. 1,058,763 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 12,160,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Novavax from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Novavax from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Novavax in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novavax from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Novavax from $11.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novavax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Get Novavax alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NVAX

Novavax Stock Up 1.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.32.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $93.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.32 million. Novavax’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.41) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Novavax

In related news, Director James F. Young sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $105,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,760 shares in the company, valued at $870,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Novavax news, Director James F. Young sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $105,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,760 shares in the company, valued at $870,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Filip Dubovsky sold 47,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $657,636.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,446.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,312 shares of company stock worth $866,212. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novavax

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,406,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Novavax in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 11.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 10,949 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 17.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 8,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.