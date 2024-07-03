United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Shares Gap Down to $17.43

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.43, but opened at $17.08. United States Natural Gas Fund shares last traded at $17.20, with a volume of 551,793 shares.

United States Natural Gas Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $946.04 million, a PE ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vawter Financial Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 57,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 52,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 17,475 shares during the last quarter.

United States Natural Gas Fund Company Profile

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

