Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Shares Gap Down to $11.19

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.19, but opened at $10.96. Pulse Biosciences shares last traded at $11.01, with a volume of 8,485 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Pulse Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average of $9.57.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other Pulse Biosciences news, CEO Burke Thomas Barrett purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.56 per share, with a total value of $85,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $85,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 71.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pulse Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $109,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 847,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after acquiring an additional 189,227 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 41,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 10,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

