VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) Shares Gap Down to $17.11

VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.11, but opened at $16.70. VanEck BDC Income ETF shares last traded at $16.69, with a volume of 82,121 shares traded.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck BDC Income ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 204,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 543.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 18,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 15,412 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,776,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Company Profile

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

