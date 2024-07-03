Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Shares Gap Down to $73.41

Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $73.41, but opened at $71.27. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF shares last traded at $71.36, with a volume of 149,503 shares.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.72 and its 200 day moving average is $74.76.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EDV. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000.

About Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

