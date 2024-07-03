ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Shares Gap Down to $15.67

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.67, but opened at $15.10. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas shares last traded at $15.18, with a volume of 2,032,564 shares changing hands.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.63 and a 200-day moving average of $19.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Peoples Bank KS boosted its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 6,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period.

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

