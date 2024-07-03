ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Shares Gap Down to $148.46

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $148.46, but opened at $143.97. ICF International shares last traded at $140.10, with a volume of 12,330 shares traded.

ICFI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $173.00 price target on shares of ICF International in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial lowered shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, William Blair raised shares of ICF International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.50.

ICF International Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.62.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.33. ICF International had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $494.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ICF International, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICF International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,126,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in ICF International by 14.7% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 309,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,648,000 after purchasing an additional 39,709 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ICF International in the 4th quarter valued at $995,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of ICF International by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 54,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in ICF International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 127,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,187,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

