Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the May 31st total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 522,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

In other Itron news, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 311 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total transaction of $33,227.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,237.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 873 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $95,043.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,444,965.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,775 shares of company stock worth $192,613 in the last three months. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Itron by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,701,337 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $527,488,000 after acquiring an additional 45,909 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,681,573 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $126,978,000 after purchasing an additional 51,874 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 804,648 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,759,000 after purchasing an additional 110,849 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Itron by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 542,943 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,233,000 after buying an additional 11,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Itron by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 518,157 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,126,000 after buying an additional 15,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

ITRI opened at $98.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Itron has a 52 week low of $56.11 and a 52 week high of $111.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.45.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $603.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.49 million. Itron had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Itron will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ITRI. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Itron from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Itron from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Itron from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Itron from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.64.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

