JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 450,100 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the May 31st total of 421,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

JAKKS Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of JAKK opened at $18.02 on Wednesday. JAKKS Pacific has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $36.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.64. The firm has a market cap of $194.62 million, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 2.37.

Get JAKKS Pacific alerts:

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.91). JAKKS Pacific had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $90.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JAKKS Pacific will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at JAKKS Pacific

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Lawrence I. Rosen acquired 10,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.58 per share, for a total transaction of $177,347.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,885,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,150,113.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 119,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after buying an additional 43,009 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 131.5% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 41,250 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the third quarter worth $528,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $1,355,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $885,000. Institutional investors own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on JAKK. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of JAKKS Pacific from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JAKKS Pacific

About JAKKS Pacific

(Get Free Report)

JAKKS Pacific, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, electronic products, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JAKKS Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAKKS Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.