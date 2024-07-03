Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the May 31st total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Kamada Stock Performance

NASDAQ KMDA opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. Kamada has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $6.53. The stock has a market cap of $287.40 million, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average of $5.62.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Kamada had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $37.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.01 million. As a group, analysts predict that Kamada will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on KMDA. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Kamada in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kamada in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kamada

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMDA. EWA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kamada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Kamada by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 29,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kamada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Aristides Capital LLC boosted its position in Kamada by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 56,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 16,635 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kamada by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,325,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,433,000 after buying an additional 100,800 shares during the period. 20.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. manufactures and sells plasma-derived protein therapeutics. Its commercial products include KAMRAB/KEDRAB for treating prophylaxis of rabies; CYTOGAM for Prophylaxis of Cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplants; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; GLASSIA for intravenous AATD; KAMRHO (D) IM for prophylaxis of hemolytic disease of newborns; KAMRHO (D) IV for immune thermobocytopunic purpura; and Echis coloratus and Vipera palaestinae Antiserum for the treatment of snake bite.

