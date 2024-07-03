Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the May 31st total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Kamada Stock Performance
NASDAQ KMDA opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. Kamada has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $6.53. The stock has a market cap of $287.40 million, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average of $5.62.
Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Kamada had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $37.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.01 million. As a group, analysts predict that Kamada will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KMDA
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kamada
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMDA. EWA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kamada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Kamada by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 29,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kamada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Aristides Capital LLC boosted its position in Kamada by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 56,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 16,635 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kamada by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,325,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,433,000 after buying an additional 100,800 shares during the period. 20.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Kamada
Kamada Ltd. manufactures and sells plasma-derived protein therapeutics. Its commercial products include KAMRAB/KEDRAB for treating prophylaxis of rabies; CYTOGAM for Prophylaxis of Cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplants; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; GLASSIA for intravenous AATD; KAMRHO (D) IM for prophylaxis of hemolytic disease of newborns; KAMRHO (D) IV for immune thermobocytopunic purpura; and Echis coloratus and Vipera palaestinae Antiserum for the treatment of snake bite.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kamada
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- RXO Shares Surge Following New Acquisition Deal
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- 3 Stock Dips Insiders Are Buying: Vestis, Shenandoah, Treace
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Biotech Stock Breakout: IBB Eyes Resistance with Amgen and Vertex
Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.