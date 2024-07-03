ICZOOM Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IZM) Short Interest Up 10.7% in June

ICZOOM Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IZM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,500 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the May 31st total of 134,200 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 846,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
ICZOOM Group Trading Up 3.1 %
IZM opened at $1.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.40. ICZOOM Group has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $52.21.
ICZOOM Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ICZOOM Group
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- RXO Shares Surge Following New Acquisition Deal
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- 3 Stock Dips Insiders Are Buying: Vestis, Shenandoah, Treace
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Biotech Stock Breakout: IBB Eyes Resistance with Amgen and Vertex
Receive News & Ratings for ICZOOM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICZOOM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.