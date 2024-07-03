ICZOOM Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IZM) Short Interest Up 10.7% in June

ICZOOM Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IZM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,500 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the May 31st total of 134,200 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 846,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ICZOOM Group Trading Up 3.1 %

IZM opened at $1.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.40. ICZOOM Group has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $52.21.

ICZOOM Group Company Profile

ICZOOM Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, sells electronic component products to customers in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company provides semiconductor products, including various integrated circuit, discretes, passive components, and optoelectronics; and equipment, tools, and other electronic component products comprising various electromechanical, maintenance, repair and operations, and various design tools.

