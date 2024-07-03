Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 501,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the May 31st total of 475,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:JOUT opened at $33.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.83. Johnson Outdoors has a 12 month low of $33.17 and a 12 month high of $62.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.69 million, a P/E ratio of 72.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.74.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.29). Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 0.97% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $175.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Outdoors will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. Johnson Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 280.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Johnson Outdoors by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Johnson Outdoors during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. 64.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

