Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CAO Sells $125,126.54 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total transaction of $125,126.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,623,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Amie Thuener O’toole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52.

On Thursday, May 2nd, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $186.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.83 and a 52 week high of $187.50.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.27%.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Modus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the second quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 38,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 17,726 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 112,504 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,635,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 219,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,251,000 after buying an additional 6,469 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 53,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,900,000 after buying an additional 16,713 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.86.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

