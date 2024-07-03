Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the May 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of KFFB opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.44 and its 200 day moving average is $3.79. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.
Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.84 million for the quarter. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 3.85%.
Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. It accepts deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.
