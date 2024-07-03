Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Short Interest Update

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,400 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the May 31st total of 170,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Iteris Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ITI opened at $4.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.75. Iteris has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $5.49. The company has a market cap of $187.35 million, a PE ratio of 62.29 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iteris

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Iteris in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Iteris in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Iteris in the first quarter worth about $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Iteris by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares during the period. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Iteris by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ITI shares. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Iteris in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Iteris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

