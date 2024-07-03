Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) Insider Mva Investors, Llc Sells 29,000 Shares

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) insider Mva Investors, Llc sold 29,000 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $248,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 314,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,470.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mva Investors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tango Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, July 1st, Mva Investors, Llc sold 110,731 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $982,183.97.

On Thursday, June 6th, Mva Investors, Llc sold 63,000 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total transaction of $456,120.00.

On Friday, May 3rd, Mva Investors, Llc sold 60,000 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total transaction of $456,600.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Mva Investors, Llc sold 75,000 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $557,250.00.

Tango Therapeutics Stock Down 9.9 %

Tango Therapeutics stock opened at $8.11 on Wednesday. Tango Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $13.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.27. The company has a market capitalization of $866.02 million, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 0.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tango Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TNGX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). Tango Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 299.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.35%. The company had revenue of $6.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 million. Equities analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TNGX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Guggenheim raised shares of Tango Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tango Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.17.

Get Our Latest Report on TNGX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,427,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,471,000. Boxer Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 8,198,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,167,000 after buying an additional 1,075,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 3,247.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 774,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after buying an additional 751,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,754,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,760,000 after buying an additional 564,971 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tango Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tango Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tango Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.