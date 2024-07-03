Park Place Capital Corp Has $31,000 Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Park Place Capital Corp cut its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 53.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in EPAM Systems by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 10,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co. lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 8,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 4.1% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

EPAM stock opened at $183.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $194.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.43 and a fifty-two week high of $317.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on EPAM shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $252.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $331.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $345.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems Profile

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.