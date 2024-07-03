Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Shares Purchased by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) by 101.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Under Armour by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Under Armour by 9.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Under Armour by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in Under Armour by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 29,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UAA opened at $6.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.49. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.67.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Under Armour had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Under Armour declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 16th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UAA. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Under Armour presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.32.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

