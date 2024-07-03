Claro Advisors LLC Acquires 1,626 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,686 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Kowal Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $191,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 153.7% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 125,644 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 76,127 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 1,711.3% during the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 695,347 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,234,000 after acquiring an additional 656,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 6.1% during the first quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 91,313 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of F stock opened at $12.88 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The stock has a market cap of $51.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.25.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ford Motor

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.