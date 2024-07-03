Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,421,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,340 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 2.24% of Werner Enterprises worth $55,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 16,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 14,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 9,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 139.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen cut their target price on Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.

Werner Enterprises Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $35.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.48. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.12 and a 52-week high of $47.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $769.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.30 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 2.59%. Werner Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.75%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.