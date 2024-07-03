Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $56.03 Million Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,918 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $56,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the first quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $385,000. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on REGN shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,229.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,060.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,027.55.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of REGN stock opened at $1,044.66 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $987.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $952.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $688.52 and a 1 year high of $1,081.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.51.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 16.83%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,047.11, for a total transaction of $1,190,564.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,931 shares in the company, valued at $13,540,179.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,047.11, for a total transaction of $1,190,564.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,540,179.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total value of $1,142,535.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,256.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,208 shares of company stock worth $62,514,142. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.