Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $53.37 Million Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,650,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 580,895 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $53,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 135,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 13,175 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 5,723,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,161,000 after acquiring an additional 346,831 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 118,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 67,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,388,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,589,000 after acquiring an additional 430,191 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:BGY opened at $5.57 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.38. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a one year low of $4.68 and a one year high of $5.60.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0338 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

