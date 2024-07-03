Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $52.95 Million Stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 556,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,553 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $52,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Boot Barn by 1,037.7% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at $199,000.

Insider Transactions at Boot Barn

In other Boot Barn news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total value of $165,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,560.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 1,500 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total transaction of $165,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,560.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Hazen sold 3,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.21, for a total transaction of $403,367.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $148,191.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,795 shares of company stock worth $1,329,686 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Boot Barn from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.36.

Boot Barn Stock Performance

NYSE BOOT opened at $131.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 2.09. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.73 and a 52 week high of $134.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.94 and a 200-day moving average of $96.83.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $388.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.67 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 8.82%. Equities research analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

