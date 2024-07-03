Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $52.06 Million Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 590,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,759 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $52,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CP. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $78.85 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $68.92 and a 1 year high of $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.56 and its 200-day moving average is $82.22. The company has a market capitalization of $73.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 8.48%. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 17.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.32.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

