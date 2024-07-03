Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 1,895 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,478 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $3,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in F5 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in F5 in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in F5 during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FFIV. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on F5 from $204.00 to $182.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective (down previously from $187.00) on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on F5 from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on F5 from $206.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.10.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total value of $243,759.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,906,495.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total value of $243,759.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,362 shares in the company, valued at $20,906,495.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total transaction of $142,568.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,385.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,316 shares of company stock worth $1,742,867 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $172.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.49 and a 200-day moving average of $179.38. F5, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.16 and a 1-year high of $199.49.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The network technology company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.03. F5 had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. F5’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

