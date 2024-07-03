Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Stock Position Cut by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $3,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FOUR. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,945,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,936,000 after purchasing an additional 601,749 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,570,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,065,000 after buying an additional 616,452 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,083,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,852,000 after buying an additional 57,466 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $59,520,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in Shift4 Payments by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 771,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,357,000 after acquiring an additional 77,967 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Shift4 Payments news, CEO Jared Isaacman purchased 85,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.09 per share, for a total transaction of $5,764,104.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,101,863.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Shift4 Payments news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $72,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,474 shares in the company, valued at $682,696.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jared Isaacman acquired 85,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.09 per share, with a total value of $5,764,104.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 582,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,101,863.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FOUR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.67.

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

NYSE FOUR opened at $73.58 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.01. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.91 and a 52-week high of $92.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.63.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $263.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.55 million. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 25.21% and a net margin of 3.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

